Photos show just how dangerously close the Kruger Rock Fire is burning to Estes Park structures

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The 100-acre Kruger Rock Fire burning just miles from downtown Estes Park has forced several people to evacuate.

The fire is burning in the area of Little Valley Drive and Fish Creek Road near Kruger Rock. The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Mandatory evacuations are underway for residents and businesses in the following areas:

Little Valley Drive

Hermit Park

Uplands of Fish Creek Road

Meadowdale

Along Highway 36 from mile marker 9 (just southeast of Estes Park) south to the Boulder County line (including Big Elk Meadows and Pinewood Springs west of Highway 36)

Pole Hill Road to Panorama Peak on the east side of Highway 36

Photos of the fire are pouring in to Discover Colorado Through Your Photos, a Facebook page managed by Denver7. Viewers are also sending in photos of the fire.

These photos below show just how dangerously close the flames are to homes and businesses in the Estes Park area. So far, no structures have been lost. However, several are being threatened, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Brett Rios

Carol Doak