HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- A procession and funeral service were held Friday in Highlands Ranch for slain Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish.

Parrish was one of five law enforcement officers who were shot by 37-year-old Matthew Riehl at a Douglas County apartment during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Three other Douglas County deputies were injured, as was a Castle Rock police officer.

