Phone lines light up at Centennial cooling company as temperatures heat up

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A Centennial heating and cooling company is struggling to keep up with a growing demand to get air conditioning units up and running as meteorologists forecast triple-digit temperatures.

Bell Plumbing and Heating CEO Tom Teynor says appointments are being scheduled more than a week out due to a high demand to get air conditioning units working.

“Our call volumes have more than quadrupled,” Teynor said.

Teynor says AC units must be calibrated when the weather hits 70 degrees, and the early summer heatwave shortened their time frame to service units, which has created a backlog.

“We are seeing this perfect storm of preventative maintenance and all of the start-ups happening at the same time. We have a lot of breakdowns,” Teynor said.

Paul Ford, an employee at Bell Plumbing and Heating, prepared all the parts for a repair scheduled for Tuesday. He says they’ve been working around the clock to keep Coloradans cool.

“Most of the guys are putting in 10-12 hours a day right now trying to keep the units up and running,” Ford said.

Some people calling in are getting an AC unit installed for the first time. In Colorado, its common for apartments and older homes to not have central air because sizzling temperatures are uncommon, and nights are typically cool. But experts say the climate is changing.

To help keep homes cool, experts suggest closing the blinds and curtains to keep heat out or using a heavy blanket or cardboard to cover windows. Coloradans can also put a box fan in the window to keep hot air out.

Teynor suggests keeping air conditions units between 74 and 75 degrees to help ease the stress on the power grid.

City pools are open across the state to help people stay cool this week, but hours have been adjusted at select locations due to a lifeguard shortage.

Anyone planning to visit a river or creek should check conditions before heading out. The snowpack melt is increasing water levels, creating dangerous situations in creeks and rivers along the Front Range. Currently, swimming and tubing is not allowed at Clear Creek within city limits due to hazardous conditions.

People who feel like the heat is putting their lives in danger you visit a shelter to cool off. A spokesperson for the City of Denver says they have hundreds of beds available at various shelters, including the Gathering Place, the Samaritan House and Volunteers of America Mission.

