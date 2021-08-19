Phoenix man, 19, faces felony drug charges after Colorado authorities find about 19 pounds of suspected narcotics

EAGLE, Colo. — A 19-year-old faces felony drug charges after he was found with 18.7 pounds of suspected narcotics in his vehicle, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies and detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department stopped a driver who was weaving around the Town of Eagle. The driver stopped at a gas station and gave consent for authorities to look through the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

During this search, authorities found several packages of suspected narcotics including cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl pills.

When measured out, the sheriff's office said it included 18.7 pounds of suspected narcotics:



4.8 pounds of cocaine

5.2 pounds of heroin

8.7 pounds of fentanyl pills

The 19-year-old driver was identified as John Michael Shawn Hughes, of Phoenix, Arizona.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office John Michael Shawn Hughes

He faces several felony drug charges:



Three counts off unlawful distribution of Schedule 1/2 controlled substance

Three counts of unlawful possession of Schedule 1/2 controlled substances

Three counts of special offender sentencing enhancement

One count of minor in possession of marijuana

Anybody with information on this crime is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or submit your tip online or send a mobile tip using the free P3 Tips app.