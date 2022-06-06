Watch
Phelps, Vonn among those heading to US Olympic & Para Hall

First placed United States' Lindsay Vonn listens to the national anthem at the end of an alpine ski, women's world Cup downhill race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, Saturday Feb. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 12:40:20-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Lindsey Vonn, Michelle Kwan, Mia Hamm, Billie Jean King and the late Pat Summitt are among the nine individual women who will be inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame this summer.

Michael Phelps and hurdling great Roger Kingdom are also going in. Others voted onto the 2022 class were Natalie Coughlin, Muffy Davis, David Kiley, Trischa Zorn-Hudson and Gretchen Fraser.

The 1976 women’s 4x100 freestyle relay swimming team, anchored by Shirley Babashoff in its stunning upset over the East Germans, and the 2002 men’s Paralympic sled hockey team also were voted into the hall by a mix of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, media and administrators and fans.

The induction ceremony is set for June 24 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc.
