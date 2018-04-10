1 wounded in officer-involved shooting in Aurora; no officers injured

Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:44PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:44PM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:16PM MDT expiring April 11 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:16PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:16PM MDT expiring April 11 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Larimer, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Weld
Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:01PM MDT expiring April 11 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan
Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 10:16AM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 10:16AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 3:01PM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating an officer-involved shooting that wounded a person Monday night. No officers were injured.
According to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department, the shooting occurred at the intersection of North Chambers Road and East Smith Road around 8 p.m. The intersection is closed while police investigate.
The wounded subject, whose name, age and gender have not been released, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the person was wanted for unspecified "serious crimes" in Federal Heights and Aurora.
A public information officer with APD did not have any other details related to the shooting when contacted by Denver7.