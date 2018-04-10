1 wounded in officer-involved shooting in Aurora; no officers injured

Robert Garrison
9:15 PM, Apr 9, 2018
6:37 AM, Apr 10, 2018
Police in Aurora are investigating an officer-involved shooting that wounded a person Monday night. No officers were injured.

According to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department, the shooting occurred at the intersection of North Chambers Road and East Smith Road around 8 p.m. The intersection is closed while police investigate.

The wounded subject, whose name, age and gender have not been released, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the person was wanted for unspecified "serious crimes" in Federal Heights and Aurora.

A public information officer with APD did not have any other details related to the shooting when contacted by Denver7.

 

 

 

 

