Person walking outside crosswalk in Fort Collins hit by driver

DENVER – For the second time in a week, a person walking on a Fort Collins road outside of a crosswalk was hit by a driver and hospitalized.

Fort Collins police said a woman walked onto the southbound lanes College Avenue just before 9 a.m. Friday and was hit by a person driving a Kia Niro near the intersection with Mason Street.

Police said the woman was not in or near a crosswalk when the crash happened and that she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Southbound College Ave. was closed in the area, as was one lane of northbound College Avenue, while the investigation was ongoing. A spokesperson for the police department said the reason the woman walked onto the road was still under investigation.

“Unfortunately, this is the second serious collision within a week involving a pedestrian who was not in the crosswalk,” said Sgt. Mike Avrech of the Fort Collins Police Traffic Unit and Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team. “Incidents like this have a lasting effect on all involved and witnesses. We ask everyone using our roadways to follow the rules and signage in place to prevent tragedy and ensure the safety of all travelers.”

The department is asking anyone with more information who hasn’t already talked to investigators to call Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229.