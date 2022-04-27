Person of interest sought in Castle Rock house fire that left one dead

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Police Department is looking for a 32-year-old man police are calling a person of interest in connection with a house fire that left one person dead Tuesday.

Matthew Buchanan is wanted for questioning following a fire inside a single-story home near the intersection of Dove Valley Place and Paint Pony Circle in the Terrain neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 2:34 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was contained by 2:48 p.m. The extent of the damage to the home is unknown.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another person was found dead in the home.

The fatal victim, whose death is being called suspicious, was identified Wednesday as 59-year-old Elizabeth Bjorlow. Records show she is a resident of the home that caught fire.

An autopsy has been completed but the cause and manner of death are being withheld until the completion of the investigation, police said in a news release.

“We know Castle Rock is a tight-knit community,” Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley said in the release. “Any time there is a loss of life, it impacts us all. We have a number of resources and agencies working on this investigation."

According to Douglas County court records obtained by Denver7, Bjorlow was granted last year a permanent protection order from Buchanan.

She also had a protection order in place against another man, which was granted in 2004. Court records show that the 60-year-old man listed in the order was once married to the victim and shares the same last name as the person of interest.

Authorities have not confirmed the nature of the relationship between the victim and Buchanan.

Buchanan was last seen driving a white Dodge minivan with a Colorado temporary license plate (3964372).

Anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to call the Castle Rock Police Department at 303-663-6100.