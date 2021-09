DENVER – A person was killed and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Denver Thursday night.

The Denver Police Department reported the crash in the area of East 6th Avenue and Downing Street just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police said one of the victims who was hospitalized in critical condition. The identities of all three victims remains unknown at this time.

Roads were closed for about seven hours and reopened at around 3:42 a.m., police said.