Person falls into Dexter Creek Canyon, dies during foot chase with police

OURAY, Colo. — A person police suspected of intoxicated driving fell into the Dexter Creek Canyon and died during a foot chase with the Ouray Police Department Monday.

Someone called 911 reporting the suspected intoxicated driver leaving the Ouray Hot Springs Pool parking lot at 5:34 p.m. Monday.

A Ouray Police officer began following the vehicle, which headed north on Highway 550. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop after allegedly witnessing probable cause, the department said.

At this time, the driver got out of the vehicle near County Road 14 and County Road 14A and took off running, police say.

The officer got out of the police cruiser and ordered the driver to stop, but the driver continued to run and fell into the Dexter Creek Canyon.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators have not identified the person who died.

The officer involved is currently on paid administrative leave.

The Ouray Police Department contacted the 7th Judicial District Law Enforcement Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team to conduct an investigation.

