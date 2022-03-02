Person dies at Aurora concrete factory

AURORA, Colo. — A person died at a concrete factory in Aurora on Wednesday after what authorities called a "mechanical entrapment."

Aurora Fire Rescue was dispatched and started an investigation at Martin Marietta Materials' asphalt plant, which is located along the 27600 block of E. 26th Avenue.

Around 1:45 p.m., the fire department announced that the incident was a recovery operation.

The scene was then turned over to the Aurora Police Department.

No other details were available as of Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.