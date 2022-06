DENVER — Crews are working to rescue a person who became trapped under several feet of dirt after a trench collapsed in Brighton Saturday.

The person was a part of a crew working on a sewer line when the collapse occurred around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Peregrine Drive.

Six area fire departments are assisting in the rescue, officials said.

Crews remain hopeful but cautioned that the victim has been buried for more than an hour.