Person apprehended after bypassing security at Denver International Airport

DENVER — One person has been apprehended by police after they bypassed security at Denver International Airport, officials announced Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., airport officials say a person bypassed the security process by descending the escalators in the arrivals area. The person boarded a train before being apprehended by the Denver Police Department.

Trains were temporarily stopped, with normal operations resuming at 1 p.m.

Trains have temporarily stopped due to a security incident at DEN. All passengers and employees are safe. Updates are coming soon. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) December 20, 2021

Authorities are investigating the incident. Officials say all passengers and employees are safe.