Person apprehended after bypassing security at Denver International Airport

Posted at 1:24 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 15:29:00-05

DENVER — One person has been apprehended by police after they bypassed security at Denver International Airport, officials announced Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., airport officials say a person bypassed the security process by descending the escalators in the arrivals area. The person boarded a train before being apprehended by the Denver Police Department.

Trains were temporarily stopped, with normal operations resuming at 1 p.m.

Authorities are investigating the incident. Officials say all passengers and employees are safe.

