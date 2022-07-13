Pepsi to open its largest US plant in Denver

DENVER — The cola wars may have been decided--at least in Denver. Pepsi announced Wednesday that it’s increasing its presence in the Mile High City, opening its largest US plant in the city next year.

Set to open in summer 2023, the 1.2 million square foot manufacturing facility will be located off Pena Boulevard near the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Argonne Street in the High Point area and employ an additional 250 people, according to the City and County of Denver.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 13, 11am

PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) acquired nearly 152 acres of land where the facility is to be located and it will be the company’s second Denver facility after the River North Art District location that has been in operation since the 1950s.

“We’re thrilled to call Denver, a city that shares so many of our values, home to PepsiCo’s most sustainable U.S. plant location,” said PBNA president Johannes Evenblij in a statement. “With the High Point facility serving a model for the future of PBNA’s supply chain, we’re eager to continue deepening our dedication to Colorado through positive impacts such as new job opportunities and more sustainable business solutions.”

The Denver facility will produce several products including Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Gatorade, bubly, Rockstar, Propel and Muscle Milk.