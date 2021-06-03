People can fish without a license June 5-6 during Colorado's Free Fishing Weekend

DENVER – Coloradans and visitors to our state can fish for free and without a license this weekend – the only time of the year they can do so.

Colorado’s annual “Free Fishing Weekend” will take place June 5 and 6 across the state and comes at a good time for Colorado’s lakes, ponds and tailwaters – though runoff in creeks and freestone rivers is still relatively high.

It’s the one weekend of the year people won’t need a fishing license to catch the array of species living in Colorado waters.

Annual fishing licenses in Colorado expire every year on March 31 and cost about $50 for residents and $100 for nonresidents. There are cheaper licenses for children ages 16-17 and people age 65+, and licenses are not required for children under age 16.

The state sold more than 1 million fishing licenses last year. For more information on licenses and seasonal dates, click here. For more information on where to fish in Colorado, click here.

Colorado has almost 9,000 miles of trout streams, more than 1,300 places to fish and 35 species of warm- and cold-water fish to be caught.

“The outdoors are for everyone, and fishing is a great way to discover and enjoy Colorado,” said CPW Angler Outreach Coordinator Andre Egli. “The fish are biting and Free Fishing Weekend is the perfect opportunity for everyone to give fishing a try.”

