Pedestrian who was crossing the road mid-block hit by school bus, later died

Police Lights
Posted at 1:37 PM, Dec 15, 2021
DENVER — A pedestrian who was crossing the road mid-block was hit by a school bus Wednesday morning and later died, according to Denver police.

Around 7:21 a.m., officers with the Denver Police Department were called out to East Evans Avenue and South Oneida Street for a report of a crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian.

Authorities believe a Denver Public School bus was traveling westbound on East Evans Avenue and struck an adult male pedestrian who was crossing the road mid-block.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the pedestrian's identity at a later time.

No students were onboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Denver police say the bus driver remained on-scene and is cooperating with investigators.

