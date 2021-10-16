Pedestrian stuck, killed in Fort Collins crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

A man walking in the roadway in the 1500 block of East Harmony Road was struck by a Jeep Wrangler traveling westbound, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday. Police said they received multiple 911 calls regarding the crash.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said in a news release.

The driver of the Jeep stayed on scene. Police do not suspect that speed or alcohol was a factor for the driver of the Jeep.

Police said they are working to determine if the pedestrian was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this collision who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229.