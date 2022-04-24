Watch
Pedestrian struck, killed crossing Colfax in Aurora

Posted at 9:53 AM, Apr 24, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred on East Colfax Avenue Saturday night.

A man crossing East Colfax Avenue at the intersection of Moline Street was struck and killed by an eastbound Toyota FJ Cruiser, the department said in a news release.

The crash happened around 10:11 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the Toyota stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

It’s unclear if the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was crossing at the crosswalk with the light.

Police said it’s unknown if speed or intoxication were a factor in the crash. No criminal charges have been filed as the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage to contact them.

