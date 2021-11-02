Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on I-70 near Chief Hosa exit

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A pedestrian died after running onto Interstate 70 in Jefferson County, where he or she was hit by a car, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-70 just north of Evergreen, closing the highway from the Chief Hosa exit to the exit for Evergreen Parkway.

Trooper Josh Lewis, public information officer with Colorado State Patrol, said just before 1 a.m., something occurred on a bus and as a result, the driver pulled over and let somebody off.

That individual then ran into the highway and was hit and killed by another driver, Lewis said.

The road reopened around 4:20 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.