DENVER — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver at Interstate 25 and Speer Boulevard early Monday morning.

The Denver Police Department tweeted at 1:32 a.m. and said it was investigating the crash. Northbound I-25 was closed at Speer as authorities investigated.

At 9:35 a.m., DPD said that the pedestrian had died. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will identify the individual.

This crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated once more information is available.