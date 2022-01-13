Watch
Pedestrian seriously injured in Denver train crash

Posted at 11:44 PM, Jan 12, 2022
DENVER — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash involving a train in Denver Wednesday.

The Denver Police Department responded to the crash in the area of East 40th Avenue and North York Street around 6:25 p.m.

A man with serious injuries was taken to the hospital.

The man allegedly crossed the signal, according to the department.

RTD would not confirm further details, but said it had sent a bus shuttle to be put in place between Denver Union Station and Central Park Station for customers.

The investigation remains ongoing.

