Pedestrian seriously injured following hit-and-run crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one pedestrian with serious injuries Thursday morning.

The Aurora Police Department said the crash, which involved a white four-door sedan, happened around 5:32 a.m. on E. Colfax Avenue near Billings Street.

The driver fled from the scene northbound on Interstate 225, police said. At 7:35 a.m., Aurora police said the driver and vehicle were located.

Police said the crash did not involve a RTD bus, though one was close to the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police continue the investigation. Westbound Colfax is closed at Billings, with plans to reopen around 7:45 a.m.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information is available.