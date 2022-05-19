Watch
Pedestrian killed in Thornton crash

Posted at 11:34 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 13:34:33-04

THORNTON, Colo. — A man has died after a crash in Thornton on West 84th Avenue Wednesday night.

The Thornton Police Department reported the crash involving a pedestrian on West 84th Avenue at Delaware Street around 10:15 p.m.

Police later confirmed the male pedestrian had died.

West 84th Avenue was closed for over an hour for the investigation. The road reopened around 11:30 p.m.

The man who died has not yet been identified.

The department did not provide additional details on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

