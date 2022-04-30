Watch
Pedestrian killed in light rail incident in Denver

Posted at 5:28 PM, Apr 30, 2022
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a light rail accident that left one person dead Saturday.

Police said a light rail train struck a pedestrian near West 13th Avenue and Zuni Street around 5 p.m.

The pedestrian was killed in the incident, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Police said they are investigating who had the right of way at the time of the accident.

The light rail tracks serve the W Line, which operates between Union Station and the Jefferson County Courthouse.

The line was shut down and bus service was being offered to transfer passengers between Knox and Auraria West, according to RTD.

