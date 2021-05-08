Watch
Pedestrian killed in Lakewood hit-and-run crash

Posted at 10:14 AM, May 08, 2021
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

It happened on West Colfax Avenue at the intersection of Oak Street.

A man crossing the street was struck and killed. The driver took off, Lakewood police said in a tweet.

Police said based on physical evidence at the scene, detective believes the suspect vehicle is a white vehicle. Police don’t know if it was a car, truck or SUV.

The victim's identity has not been released.

If anyone has information, you are asked to call 303-980-7300.

