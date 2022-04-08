Pedestrian killed in Lakewood crash Friday

DENVER – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a driver near the intersection of Kipling Street and W. 8th Ave. in Lakewood, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Lakewood police department said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, whom police said is not believed to be at fault in the crash, stayed at the scene.

Police said the pedestrian did not survive the crash but did not elaborate on what occurred. A spokesperson for the department said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Southbound Kipling was closed between 6th Ave. and 8th Ave. while officers investigated Friday morning.