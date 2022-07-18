Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for a driver in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash early Monday morning.

A sedan struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing Colorado Boulevard at the intersection of East Colfax at 12:30 a.m., according to police.

The suspect vehicle was traveling northbound on Colorado Boulevard when the crash occurred.

The driver took off after the crash.

The suspect vehicle may have moderate to major damage to the front. A description was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.