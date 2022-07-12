Pedestrian killed in Denver hit-and-run crash

DENVER — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night in Denver.

The Denver Police Department responded to the area of Colfax Avenue and Quebec Street some time before 10:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who has only been identified as a man, was pronounced deceased, according to DPD.

DPD did not provide additional details on how the crash occurred.

No details on the vehicle involved were immediately available.

Traffic on Colfax Avenue was diverted for several hours. The road reopened around 1:45 a.m.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.