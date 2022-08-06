Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in crash near Arvada

Posted at 12:56 PM, Aug 06, 2022
DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Arvada in Jefferson County Friday night.

A vehicle, driven by a 50-year-old man from Denver, struck and killed a pedestrian, a 40-year-old Arvada man, near the intersection of West 56th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m.

It’s unclear if the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was inside a crosswalk or in the roadway at the time of the crash. Additional details were not provided.

The driver remained on scene and no charges are pending as of now. The CSP said they are still investigating the incident.

