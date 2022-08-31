ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a car crash on Pecos Street in Adams County Wednesday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash around 6:45 a.m. The northbound lanes of Pecos Street were closed from West 72nd Avenue and southbound lanes were closed from Highway 36. By around 7:20 a.m., some traffic was getting by.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis confirmed a call came in at 6 a.m. for the crash. The pedestrian who was hit was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Pedestrian killed in Adams County crash

Lewis said a vehicle did remain at the scene of the crash, but it was not clear if the driver did as well.

CSP is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.