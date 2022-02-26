Pedestrian killed, another injured in Denver crash

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash that left one person dead and seriously injured another Friday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Tower Road at the 69th Avenue intersection south of Pena Boulevard near the airport.

Police said two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle, one of whom died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The second pedestrian, an adult male, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known. Police are not calling the crash a hit-and-run.