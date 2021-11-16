Watch
Pedestrian hit by driver in southwest Denver on Monday dies

Posted at 3:24 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 17:24:32-05

DENVER – A pedestrian who was hit by a driver in southwest Denver Monday has since died, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of S. Sheridan Blvd. and W. Jewell Ave., Denver police said Monday around 12:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

On Monday, Denver police said the pedestrian had died and that the investigation was ongoing but did not release further information. The pedestrian has not been identified.

The crash was one of at least six since September that either killed or seriously injured pedestrians in Denver or Aurora.

