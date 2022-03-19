Pedestrian, Good Samaritan killed in separate crashes outside Children's Hospital Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian and a Good Samaritan were killed in two separate crashes outside of Children's Hospital Colorado Friday, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said a person was crossing Colfax Avenue outside of a crosswalk when they were hit and killed. The vehicle stayed on the scene. Police said there may have been a second vehicle that also hit the pedestrian but did not stop.

A Good Samaritan stopped to help when they were hit and killed by another vehicle, police said. That vehicle also stayed on the scene.

Westbound Colfax is shut down at this time. Officers with the Traffic Unit are investigating the incidents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.