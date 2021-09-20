Pedestrian from Colorado hit and killed on I-10 in Louisiana

SULPHUR, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a Colorado man walking across Interstate 10 at night was hit and killed.

A news release Monday said 48-year-old David Joseph Williams of Aurora, Colorado, was hit about 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

That was about a half-hour after sunset.

Trooper First Class Derek Senegal says Williams tried to cross the interstate after he and another person had pulled over their 2014 Jeep near the town of Sulphur. The statement did not say why the Jeep was pulled over or why Williams was crossing the highway.

The accident remains under investigation.