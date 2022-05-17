Pedestrian dies after crash near E. Colfax Avenue, N. Moline Street in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian died after he was struck by a driver near the intersection of E. Colfax Avenue and N. Moline Street Monday evening.

On Monday around 10:35 p.m., the Aurora Police Department answered multiple calls about a crash involving a pedestrian near that intersection. When officers arrived, alongside Aurora Fire Rescue, they found a man in the roadway. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. He has not been identified.

Based on officers' preliminary investigation, they believe the man was crossing E. Colfax Avenue east of the crosswalk on N. Moline Street when the driver of a Toyota Camry, who was traveling eastbound on Colfax, drove through a green light. The pedestrian stepped into traffic and the driver was not able to stop in time, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating, police said.

The Aurora Police Traffic Section is investigating this crash, which is the 20th traffic-related fatality of 2022.

Anybody with information on this crash is asked to call the police department at 303-739-6000.