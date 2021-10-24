Pedestrian dead in hit-and-run crash on I-70 in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70 overnight Saturday.

It happened on the freeway near the N. Pecos Street exit, according to a DPD tweet posted around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a pedestrian on the highway was struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Denver police have not released any other details or a description of the suspect vehicle at this time.