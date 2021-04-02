Pedestrian dead in crash on I-25 in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — One person died in a crash involving a pedestrian that shut down northbound I-25 for more than two hours Thursday evening.

The crash happened on I-25 at 84th Avenue in Thornton some time before 6:15 p.m. The Thornton Police Department announced at 8:24 p.m. that the pedestrian involved in the crash died. They did not provide further details into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The highway reopened just after 8:30 p.m.

No further details were available as of Thursday night.