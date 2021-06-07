Pedestrian dead, 1 arrested following 5-vehicle crash on I-25 in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 that left one person dead. A driver of one of the vehicles involved took off. A second driver was arrested for DUI.

Police said the incident began as a minor three-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 near 20th Street shortly after midnight Monday morning.

As some of the occupants of the vehicles were out of their cars examining the crash, a driver of an Acura approached and struck two of the vehicles, knocking one of the individuals involved in the initial crash to the ground, according to Denver police.

While the injured victim was on the roadway, a driver in a fifth vehicle, possibly a Honda, approached the crash scene and struck the injured person. The driver of the fifth vehicle took off after the crash, police said. The person in the roadway was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police arrested the driver of the Acura, identified as 36-year-old Sarin Kong, for suspicion of driving under the influence, careless driving, and driving under restraint. The hit-and-run driver has not been located.

Police are asking anyone with information of these crashes, including information on the driver of the Honda who left the scene, to please call 720-337-1000.

