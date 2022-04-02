Pedestrian dead after vehicle crash in Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash that left one man dead in central Denver Friday night.

The crash occurred in the area of Speer Boulevard and North Broadway Street, according to a Denver Police Department tweet sent around 11:30 p.m.

The department said the male pedestrian was in a crosswalk at the time of the accident but was crossing against the signal. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police did not identify the incident as a hit-and-run. They later said the driver is cooperating with investigators. No other injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The victim's identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner at a later time.