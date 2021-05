DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened Saturday night in west Denver.

Police said a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 500 block of North Federal Boulevard.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are not seeking a vehicle and they are not calling the incident a hit-and-run.

No other details were released.