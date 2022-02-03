Passenger killed, driver injured after Jeep crashes into broken down semi-truck on I-70

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — A passenger was killed and the driver was injured after a Jeep crashed into a broken down semi-truck on I-70 Wednesday evening.

Around 5:36 p.m., officers with the Idaho Springs Department were called out to a crash on I-70 near exit 241.

When officers arrived, they determined a 2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk was travelling eastbound when it struck a semi-truck that was broken down on the shoulder of the roadway.

The passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 34-year-old man, was taken to a Denver-area hospital for treatment. The driver of the semi-truck was in the cab of the truck at the time of the crash and was not injured.

The Idaho Springs Police Department is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Colorado Highway Patrol. Police say there are no indications of driver impairment.