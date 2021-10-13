Passenger dies in I-70 crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo — A female passenger died in a crash on I-70 in Aurora Monday night.

Aurora police responded to the crash on eastbound I-70 near N. Airport Boulevard at approximately 10:40 p.m. Monday.

Officers found a Lexus sedan with a woman inside and a man who was injured in the crash.

The woman, who was the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver remains at the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators determined the Lexus was heading east on I-70 when the driver saw an object in the roadway and swerved to avoid it, which caused him to lose control. The Lexus spun around 180 degrees, hit the highway cable guardrail and caught on fire, investigators said.

Traffic investigators do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

The female passenger will be identified by the Adams County Coroner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.

Eastbound I-70 was closed for approximately six hours for the investigation.