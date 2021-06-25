Passenger allegedly bites 2 TSA agents at DIA, agency reminded travelers to remain 'respectful'

DENVER — Travelers are being asked "to remain calm and respectful" by the Transportation Security Administration following two reported assaults against agents this month, one of which happened at Denver International Airport.

A TSA spokesperson said the incident happened on June 14 when a traveler allegedly bit two TSA agents.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the incident is still under investigation, but the traveler could face a potential civil penalty of up to $13,910 for each violation of TSA security requirements.

The Denver Police Department arrested 29-year-old Keswan Hawkins, who faces charges in connection to the incident.

The spokesperson said the incident in Denver is one of more than 69 occurrences across the country involving TSA employees being physically assaulted.

According to court documents, on June 17, Jeffrey Hiers punched and choked a Southwest flight attendant on the concourse train inside DIA.

In March, Landon Perry Grier was arrested and charged with a federal count of interfering with a flight crew after he allegedly refused to wear a mask and urinated in his seat while on a flight from Seattle to Denver.

In response to the uptick of unruly passengers, beginning in July, Federal Air Marshals will lead flight crew self-defense training.

