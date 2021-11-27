Parker woman assaulted walking out of marijuana dispensary

AURORA, Colo. — Deserea Franz is covered in cuts and bruises after she was robbed and assaulted when she was leaving a Lightshade Dispensary in Aurora on Tuesday.

"I was approached by a woman... who came out of a running car and asked if I had a lighter," Franz said. "I said, 'I don't,' And then, in a flash, she grabbed my purchase bag and my hand and pulled me into the car."

The driver of the car immediately sped off with her halfway out of the car. Franz says she was dragged more than 50 feet before the thief let go of her arm.

"I was trying to keep up the best I could with my feet, and then they started to accelerate so fast that I was literally being dragged on the ground until she finally let go of my arm," Franz said. "I just felt really, really scared. I was afraid for my life."

She reported the assault to the Aurora Police Department who say they are investigating what happened. But she is still startled about the incident.

"I hope that the person, the people involved in this get held accountable for what they did. And I hope that they don't ever get the opportunity to do it to anyone else," Franz said. "I also hope that this brings awareness to dispensaries that perhaps they should implement some security for their customers and staff."

APD confirmed to Denver7 they are investigating the case but had nothing further to add.

