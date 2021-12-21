Parker police asking for public's help in locating missing man last seen Monday

PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen Monday.

Pavlo Shemchuck was last seen Monday evening in the 10700 block of Flagler Drive in the Clarke Farm neighborhood.

He is six feet two inches tall, 170 pounds with short dark brown or black hair and a dark beard. Shemchuck also has a thick Ukrainian accent. He has a traumatic brain injury that inhibits his speech.

Parker Police Department

Shemchuck was last seen wearing a Yankees hat, black t-shirt, gray jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Parker Police Department at 303-841-9800.