Parker neighbors deeply disturbed after finding antisemitic fliers

PARKER, Colo. — On Sunday morning, people living in certain Parker neighborhoods woke up to antisemitic fliers in their front yards.

The fliers, found in plastic bags filled with rice, state that "every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish."

At the bottom of the paper, it says the fliers were distributed randomly and without malicious intent. However, those who discovered them on Sunday believe the motivation behind the fliers is inherently malicious.

“It's upsetting. It's disturbing. I have no words, really," said one neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous. “No matter your religion, no matter your beliefs, it is offensive.”

Ken Buffington believes he caught the moment a driver threw a flier into his yard on a home security camera. His daughter found it in the morning, while taking their dog outside.

“I was born Catholic and my wife is Jewish, and my kids were raised Jewish," Buffington said, telling Denver7 his wife and daughter were rattled by the fliers.

Buffington said he reported the fliers to the Parker Police Department. A representative from the department said they are aware of the fliers, but that they are protected under the First Amendment. Those with the department said they will not be investigating the fliers further because they are "not criminal in nature."

“That's sad. I think that's something that they should at least look into," Buffington said. “Whether they consider this a criminal act or not, it's still, to me, some form of a hate crime.”

Similar fliers have been found in several states across the country. Buffington hopes they are being investigated on a larger scale.

“You need to keep an eye on individuals like that because they can go too extreme," Buffington said.

Regardless of the legality of the fliers, Buffington said the message they contained will not be tolerated.

“Our souls shouldn't be about hatred,” Buffington said.