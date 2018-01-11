Parker man charged with Obstructing Government Operations in 'Code Red' case

PARKER, Colo -- A 27-year old Parker man is being held on a $50,000 bond following his arrest in connection with a "Code Red" case.

The "Code Red," issued January 3, requested that residents in the vicinity of 20000 Summerset Court "shelter in place for an unknown situation possibly involving a firearm."

Court documents allege that the suspect made multiple 911 hang-up calls that day and indicated that he wanted to "harm others."

"The caller answered dispatch confirming that he had a big gun that held lots of bullets and was an automatic," the Probable Cause Statement said.

When police checked Matthew Cook's Facebook page, they noted text which stated: "I wish every cop, DEA, FBI and Homeland Security Agent along with any other law enforcement officers in the US would die at the same time a very painful death."

The suspect wouldn't allow police in the house, but his mom did.

They found an array of knives in Matthew's bedroom and a hand-held BB gun in a dresser drawer.

Previous contact

It's not the first time police made contact with Cook.

In January of 2017, they responded to the same address because a party named Matthew Cook on the "Meet Me" app, posted that he "wanted to carry out a shooting and that people were going to die at Denver International Airport."

On February 22, 2017, Parker Police contacted Cook regarding a post made by Matthewleecook@yahoo.com stating that he was going to bomb a mall in Denver.

Thirty minutes later, the poster wrote: kill cops.

Mom's reaction

The suspect's mom told Denver7 she thinks someone "hacked" her son's accounts.

"We've had this plenty of times," Cathy Cook said. "When we lived in Elizabeth, we lived at the trailer park, and it wasn't us doing it."

She said something or someone is triggering another phone line.

Police said the calls were made on a deactivated cell phone.

The court document states that Matthew Cook told police he had an "old phone with a broken screen in his bedroom." He advised officers that the old phone "does not turn on."

When asked if she was positive it was not her son, Mrs. Cook replied, "I'm not 100 percent sure. I'm hoping. I'm praying to God, no. Then again, people can hack into your phone, your internet. It's very easy to do."

Mrs. Cook also told Denver7 that police tricked her.

"They told me that if I opened the door, listened and cooperated, which I did cooperate, all they wanted to do is make sure he was fine... and they wouldn't arrest him," she said.

Another family member told Denver7 that Matthew Cook is "special needs."

He said he didn't know if Matthew made the 911 phone calls, or threatened to harm police, but added that if he did, he likely didn't know what he was doing.

The family member said he thinks police "over-reacted" because of an incident on January 31, where another suspect shot six people, four of them police officers. One of those officers died.

Mrs. Cook said her son didn't like police.

When asked why, she said he's had a hard life.

"The state took him and placed him in foster care," she said. "That messed him up."

Formal Charge

Matthew Cook has been charged with Obstructing Government Operations, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

He's due back in court on January 18 for a pre-trial conference.