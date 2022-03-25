Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Park: Colorado woman dies on boating trip in Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Superintendent
Julie Jacobson/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2013 file photo, the Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Grand Canyon Superintendent
Posted at 12:40 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 14:40:39-04

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park officials say a Colorado woman died when she fell into whitewater rapids while on a boating trip on the Colorado River.

Park officials said the death of 68-year-old Mary Kelley of Steamboat Springs occurred Thursday near Hance Rapid where there is powerful river turbulence at the intersection with Red Canyon due to debris from flash floods.

A park statement said other members of a private boating trip pulled Kelley out of the water but their administration of CPR and subsequent resuscitation efforts by park rangers flown to the scene by helicopter were unsuccessful.

The incident is under investigation and no additional information was released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-360depthspringbreak.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Spring break is making a comeback. Here's how not to break the bank