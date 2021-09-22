Paraglider seriously injured after crash near Wonderland Lake in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was seriously injured after a paragliding crash Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday at 12:22 p.m., the Boulder County Communications learned that a paraglider had crashed near a paragliding hill just west of Wonderland Lake, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The 58-year-old man had just launched when a gust of wind caused part of his canopy to collapse, sending him into a spiral. He crashed shortly afterward and was seriously injured, the sheriff's office said.

Other paragliders in the area started to provide medical care and directed authorities to the area. When firefighters from Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District and Boulder Fire Rescue, along with rangers from the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, arrived at the scene, they also started giving the man medical care.

Paramedics from American Medical Response continued this once they reached the injured man.

Rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group then put the injured man into a beanbag splint and a litter and, using a rope system, evacuated him uphill to the road. He was then transported to a local hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The man has not been identified.