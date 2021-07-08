Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Paraglider identified in deadly Orchard Mesa crash

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
crash-generic.png
Posted at 9:20 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 23:20:34-04

ORCHARD MESA, Colo. — A Grand Junction man died in a paraglider crash over the weekend in Orchard Mesa, according to the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office identified the man who died as Ryan Rockow, 39, of Grand Junction. The office determined the manner of death as an accident. A toxicology report is pending, the coroner’s office said.

The crash happened the evening of July 3, the same day another deadly paraglider crash happened in Pueblo.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

The Grand Junction Police Department and the FAA are investigating the accident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school